Dallas submerged car found in park pond
DALLAS - Law enforcement officials are investigating after reportedly pulling a car out of the water at Lake Cliff Park in Dallas.
What we know:
There was a large police and crime scene presence at the park near Baylock Drive and Sabine Street on Thursday afternoon.
Images from SKY 4 showed divers searching the park pond.
An older, blackened car that appeared as though it had been submerged was sitting near a wrecker near the water.
The area was roped off by crime scene tape, and a mobile crime scene unit was parked nearby.
What we don't know:
Dallas police and fire officials haven’t yet released any details about what happened.
It’s not clear how long the car had been submerged or whether anything was found inside.
FOX 4 will continue to update this story as new details are provided.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas police and fire departments and SKY 4 helicopter.