Dallas submerged car found in park pond

Law enforcement officials are investigating after reportedly pulling a car out of the water at Lake Cliff Park in Dallas.

What we know:

There was a large police and crime scene presence at the park near Baylock Drive and Sabine Street on Thursday afternoon.

Images from SKY 4 showed divers searching the park pond.

An older, blackened car that appeared as though it had been submerged was sitting near a wrecker near the water.

The area was roped off by crime scene tape, and a mobile crime scene unit was parked nearby.

What we don't know:

Dallas police and fire officials haven’t yet released any details about what happened.

It’s not clear how long the car had been submerged or whether anything was found inside.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as new details are provided.