Multiple Wilmer city officials arrested after racially-charged gas station confrontation

The Brief Wilmer City Council Member Moses Garcia has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening and using racial slurs towards a Black man at a gas station. On Monday, Wilmer acting police chief Jesus Mancillas was arrested after interfering with the investigation into Garcia despite not serving as a commissioned Texas Peace Officer. Garcia and Mancillas' arrests come as Wilmer leadership has seen multiple people resign without explanation in recent months.



A Wilmer City Council Member and the city's acting Chief of Police have been arrested after a racially-charged confrontation at a convenience store.

Wilmer City Council Member arrested

Moses Garcia, 53

What we know:

Moses Garcia, a newly-elected Wilmer City Council Member, was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after a July 22 confrontation at a Shell gas station.

An arrest affivadit states that Garcia began threatening a Black man at the gas station, and used racial slurs during the confrontation.

Garcia reportedly made statements claiming responsibility for removing Wilmer's police chief, mayor, and other personnel.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and determined Garcia was the primary aggressor. Another man was seen restraining Garcia from moving towards the victim.

Garcia has been in his position since early June.

Wilmer acting police chief arrested

Jesus Mancillas, 58

On Monday, Wilmer acting police chief Jesus Mancillas was arrested and charged with interference with public duties.

An arrest affidavit states that Mancillas tried to take over the investigation into Garcia on July 23, the day after Garcia's confrontation.

An email sent to Wilmer Police states, "Acting Chief Mancillas will be managing this case completely until further notice."

Mancillas took the surveillance footage from the incident, despite Wilmer Police understanding that Mancillas was acting as police chief in a civilian capacity, and not as a Texas Peace Officer.

Wilmer leadership turmoil

Dig deeper:

Multiple members of leadership in Wilmer have resigned or retired since a June 5 special council meeting, where Garcia was sworn in as a City Council Member.

On June 5, longtime Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp resigned, with Mancillas replacing him.

City Administrator Steve Norwood was terminated from his role the same night.

On July 10, Wilmer Mayor Sheila Etta resigned without an explanation.

What they're saying:

Wilmer's interim City Administrator Frank Posada provided the following statement to FOX 4:

The City of Wilmer is aware of the arrest involving City Council Member Moses Garcia.

I first became aware of this matter upon arriving at City Hall this morning, when I was informed by a lieutenant with the Wilmer Police Department that the arrest had occurred.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the arrest are the subject of an active investigation. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, it would be inappropriate for the City to speculate or comment further on the facts until the appropriate authorities have completed their work.

The City of Wilmer is also aware of the arrest involving Acting Police Chief Jesus Mancillas.

Last week, I appointed Mr. Mancillas to serve as Acting Police Chief to provide leadership and operational oversight of the Police Department during an ongoing administrative matter involving the Police Captain. The appointment was made to ensure continuity of operations while the department addressed internal issues and an active administrative investigation.

I had no knowledge that the Wilmer Police Department was contemplating or carrying out an arrest involving Mr. Mancillas. He was assisting the City of Wilmer at my request, and I am disappointed by what has occurred.

Because of the nature of the investigation and the potential legal proceedings that may follow, I will limit my additional comments at this time.

I have spoken with the City Attorney, who has been informed of the situation and is providing legal guidance to the City as we move forward.

We will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and will provide additional information to the public when it can be released without compromising the integrity of the investigation.

What's next:

A Wilmer City Council meeting is planned for Thursday, July 30.