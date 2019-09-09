Multiple threats prompt extra security in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Students in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District will see an increased police presence on campus Monday.

The extra security comes after Cross Timbers Middle School was evacuated last Tuesday due to a bomb threat. Then four schools received threats on Friday.

Friday’s calls all came from the same number that threatened Cross Timbers Middle School. The schools were placed on precautionary lockouts while police conducted sweeps.

In addition to the increased police presence, the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent said counselors will be available Monday to talk to students.

He commended the students and staff for being cooperative and respectful after last week’s events.

The district will continue to work with police to identify the suspect.