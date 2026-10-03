Multiple people shot at party in Commerce

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The Brief Commerce police said multiple people were shot at a party overnight. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the northeast part of the city. Police said it was believed to be an isolated incident.



Commerce police are investigating an early morning shooting that left multiple people injured at a party.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting at a party in the northeast part of the city around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It was not on the campus of East Texas A&M University.

Police said multiple people were injured and were being treated for their injuries. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

Commerce police said the university's police department and the Texas Rangers were assisting in the investigation.

On Saturday morning, the university said its counseling center was available for students that need it.

"Our hearts are with the students, families, and others affected by the shooting that occurred early this morning in Commerce. We know news like this is deeply concerning for our Lion Family," the school said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police did not specify how many people were injured or the nature of their injuries.