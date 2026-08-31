Multiple people found dead at South Dallas home

The Brief Dallas Police say three people are dead after being found unconscious at a house on Burger Avenue in South Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue found four people who were unconscious at the home, and transported the fourth individual to the hospital. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing, and no identities of the victims have been released.



Dallas Police say an investigation is ongoing into a South Dallas home where three people were found dead and a fourth was found unconscious on Monday afternoon.

Burger Avenue home deaths

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What we know:

On Monday, Aug. 31, at around 1:12 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call from Dallas Fire-Rescue to a house in the 2700 block of Burger Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police determined four people located at the home were unconscious. Dallas Fire-Rescue determined three of the four unconscious individuals had died.

The fourth unconscious individual was taken to a hospital.

DFR characterized the call as medical in nature. A stretcher was seen near the home's front door as captured by Sky 4.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identities of the victims or the reason behind the deaths.

Dallas Police say their investigation remains ongoing.