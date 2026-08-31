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Multiple people found dead at South Dallas home

By
FOX 4
South Dallas
Published August 31, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 4:38 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Dallas Police say three people are dead after being found unconscious at a house on Burger Avenue in South Dallas.
    • Dallas Fire-Rescue found four people who were unconscious at the home, and transported the fourth individual to the hospital.
    • Officials say the investigation remains ongoing, and no identities of the victims have been released.

DALLAS - Dallas Police say an investigation is ongoing into a South Dallas home where three people were found dead and a fourth was found unconscious on Monday afternoon.

Burger Avenue home deaths

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What we know:

On Monday, Aug. 31, at around 1:12 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call from Dallas Fire-Rescue to a house in the 2700 block of Burger Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police determined four people located at the home were unconscious. Dallas Fire-Rescue determined three of the four unconscious individuals had died.

The fourth unconscious individual was taken to a hospital.

DFR characterized the call as medical in nature. A stretcher was seen near the home's front door as captured by Sky 4.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identities of the victims or the reason behind the deaths.

Dallas Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue.

South DallasDallasCrime and Public SafetyDallas Police Department