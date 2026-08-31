Multiple people found dead at South Dallas home
DALLAS - Dallas Police say an investigation is ongoing into a South Dallas home where three people were found dead and a fourth was found unconscious on Monday afternoon.
Burger Avenue home deaths
What we know:
On Monday, Aug. 31, at around 1:12 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call from Dallas Fire-Rescue to a house in the 2700 block of Burger Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard.
Police determined four people located at the home were unconscious. Dallas Fire-Rescue determined three of the four unconscious individuals had died.
The fourth unconscious individual was taken to a hospital.
DFR characterized the call as medical in nature. A stretcher was seen near the home's front door as captured by Sky 4.
What we don't know:
We don't know the identities of the victims or the reason behind the deaths.
Dallas Police say their investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue.