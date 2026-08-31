Dallas Shooting: 1 man killed at apartment complex, suspect arrested
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DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
What we know:
Police were called to an apartment complex on Bruton Road near North Saint Augustine Road just before 11 p.m.
The victim died at the scene.
Investigators were able to track down a shooting suspect soon after with information from witnesses and Flock cameras.
The suspect was taken into custody at a gas station on East Ledbetter Drive off Interstate 35E.
What we don't know:
Police didn’t release any details about the victim or the identity of the suspect.
There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.