Dallas Weather: Tropical disturbance could bring rain to DFW
DALLAS - The forecast calls for triple digits to start and end the week, with some changes in between.
Monday Forecast
It’s more of the same for your Monday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.
The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for most of North Texas because the atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.
7-Day Forecast
The tropical disturbance in the Gulf will ride around the ridge and weaken, as it heads northward into Central and North Texas mid-week.
This brings more clouds and low rain chances, which drops us back into the 90s.
High pressure is expected to build into the Plains for the holiday weekend, returning triple digits and more sunshine.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.