Dallas Weather: Tropical disturbance could bring rain to DFW

The Brief Monday brings upper 90s to low 100s across North Texas, accompanied by an Air Quality Alert due to high ozone levels. A tropical disturbance moving inland from the Gulf will increase cloud cover and bring low rain chances, briefly dropping temperatures back into the 90s mid-week. High pressure is expected to build into the Plains in time for the holiday weekend, returning triple-digit temperatures and full sunshine.



The forecast calls for triple digits to start and end the week, with some changes in between.

Monday Forecast

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It’s more of the same for your Monday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for most of North Texas because the atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.

7-Day Forecast

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The tropical disturbance in the Gulf will ride around the ridge and weaken, as it heads northward into Central and North Texas mid-week.

This brings more clouds and low rain chances, which drops us back into the 90s.

High pressure is expected to build into the Plains for the holiday weekend, returning triple digits and more sunshine.