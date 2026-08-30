Fire in Dallas County prompts evacuations overnight
DALLAS - A large fire erupted in the Sand Branch area of Dallas County overnight.
What we know:
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the fire happened in the 200 block of Burns Drive about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said residents in the area had to be evacuated.
Multiple fire departments were at the scene to fight the fire.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Smoke from a fire in the Sand Branch area of Dallas County is seen on Aug. 29, 2026. (Facebook/Dallas County Sheriff's Office / FOX Local)
What we don't know:
It’s not clear what caused the blaze or if anyone was injured.
The Source: Information in this story came from a social media post by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.