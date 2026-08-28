Friendly Denton County Spider-Man recovering after near-fatal snake bites

The Brief 46-year-old Jeremy Sons is recovering at a Fort Worth ICU after getting bitten twice by a venomous cottonmouth snake earlier this week. Sons is known in Denton County for dressing up as Spider-Man to cheer up sick children in hospitals, a role he took up during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Denton County's Spider-Man says he's already received 30 vials of anti-venom since the incident, and will require additional surgery once swelling in his arm goes down.



A Denton County man who dresses up as Spider-Man to cheer up children at hospitals suffered near-fatal bites from a venomous snake this week, and is still recovering in a Fort Worth ICU.

Denton County's Spider-Man

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jeremy Sons as Spider-Man

Local perspective:

46-year-old Jeremy Sons is known to many as Denton County's very own Spider-Man.

In 2020, Sons began dressing up as the web-slinging comic book hero to cheer up children during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's continued the role, cheering up sick children in hospitals in his spare time.

After the 2022 Uvalde school shooting, Sons organized a toy drive to send them to children in Uvalde.

Uvalde toy donations (2022)

When not "fighting crime", Sons and his wife run the nonprofit Clear Creek Adventure Ranch. The Sanger facility tends to rescue animals.

Spider-Man gets snake-bitten

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jeremy Sons injuries

What we know:

Earlier this week, Sons and his wife were on their property searching for animals when Sons was bitten twice by a venomous cottonmouth snake.

Sons tells FOX 4's Alex Boyer he was reaching under a log when the bites happened. "I pulled the snake off. My arm and all I saw were these big huge fangs."

He's currently recovering at a Fort Worth ICU. Sons says he's already been administered 30 vials of anti-venom, and the swelling in his right arm remains severe.

Jeremy Sons keeps arm elevated

"Right now, it's all about keeping it elevated. We got it hooked up to a net where it just hangs there," Sons explained. "They rushed me into emergency surgery at two, three in the morning… so the swelling wouldn't kill my hand."

Sons said his doctor told him his physical reaction is one of the worst he's seen from a snake bite. Still, Sons doesn't hold any ill will towards his venomous foe.

"It wasn't the snake's fault. I'm the one that made the mistake," Sons said. "The snake was just doing what God made it do. So I don't hold it against that dang gum snake for biting me."

What's next:

Sons will need to undergo another round of surgery once the swelling in his arm goes down.

FOX 4 is wishing Denton County's Spider-Man a speedy recovery.