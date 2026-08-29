Authorities say man stole deer feeder from Jack Co. property opened for wildfire crews

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The Brief A man was arrested after authorities said he stole a deer feeder from a property left unlocked for firefighters. The owner opened access to the Rock Creek Road property as crews battle the Ross wildfire. The theft charge was upgraded to a felony because it happened during a declared disaster.



Authorities in Jack County said a man was arrested after stealing a deer feeder from a property after access to the property was left unlocked to assist firefighters.

What we know:

Quint Thomas Hare, 24, was charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The Jack County Sheriff's Office said the offense was upgraded to a felony because of a declared disaster.

The sheriff's office said a property owner in the Rock Creek Road area left access to the property unlocked, so firefighters could get in to protect lives and property. Emergency crews in the county are battling the Ross wildfire that is currently only 31% contained and encompasses more than 85,000 acres in Jack and Palo Pinto counties.

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Deputies said Hare used the opportunity to steal the deer feeder. Game cameras were able to capture photos of a truck and trailer.

Investigators said they were able to locate the feeder in Young County and return it to the owner.

Hunt was arrested by investigators in Young County and brought to Jack County.

What they're saying:

"Let me be very clear: We will absolutely not tolerate anyone using a disaster as an opportunity to prey on our citizens. Taking advantage of access left unlocked for firefighters is not only criminal, it is sorry and inexcusable. If you steal from our citizens while deputies and firefighters are risking their safety to protect this county, we will work however many hours it takes to identify you, recover the property and make sure you are arrested and put in jail," Jack County Sheriff T-Bob Hauger said.