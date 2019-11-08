Multiple people dead, 3 injured after crash leads to vehicle explosion on I-35W in Denton

article

Multiple people are dead and three others were injured after a vehicle exploded following a crash on I-35W in Denton Friday afternoon.

The Denton Police Department reports a crash led to the 18-wheeler catching fire and then exploding, which led to large plumes of smoke being sent into the air in the 2300 block of I-35W.

According to the Denton Fire Department, three people were pronounced dead on scene, and three others were transported with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. SKY4 was above the scene, and the 18-wheeler involved appeared to be carrying chemical tanks.

Both directions of I-35W near the crash are closed as crews work to put out the fire and clear the scene. Authorities say the area will be closed for several hours.

People are being told to avoid the area.