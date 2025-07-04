Mother's advocacy leads to new Texas alcohol ID scanning law

The Brief A new Texas law now requires stores selling alcohol to use electronic scanners at cash registers to verify customers' ages. The law was inspired by North Texas mother Charlotte Stephens, whose 18-year-old son, DeShawn Jagwan, died in a drunk-driving crash after purchasing alcohol without being carded. Stores have two years to implement the new scanning technology, but compliance with the law begins immediately.



Convenience stores and other places that sell alcohol will need electronic scanners at cash registers to verify customers' ages.

The new law came from a North Texas mother who lost her son in a drunk-driving crash.

He was underage and purchased alcoholic beverages without ever being carded.

April 9, 2022

On April 9, 2022, Charlotte Stephens told her son, DeShawn Jagwan, goodbye as he left for Plano Senior High School's prom by invitation from a friend.

"DeShawn was a bright light," Stephens said. "He was kind, considerate, a friend to everyone. Never met a stranger and just a superb student and athlete."

A 6 foot, 7 inch basketball talent at Dallas' Woodrow Wilson High School, Jagwan had college hoops in his future.

"That was the plan. That call came Monday," Stephens said. "He was offered a full ride on Monday, but he transitioned on Sunday."

Sunday, April 10, 2022, just after midnight, Jagwan was killed in a one-car accident leaving a gathering after prom.

"He made several trips to a 7-11 convenience store about three blocks from SMU and he purchased high content alcoholic beverages," Stephens said.

Even though he was only 18, he was never asked to show identification.

"How do we stop teenagers from being able to enter into these convenience stores and grocery stores and the clerks not ask for any i.d. and allow them to walk out the door?" Stephens said.

A mother with a goal to save lives

Stephens turned her emotions into energy to ask state lawmakers to do something to make sure people who are selling bottled alcohol aren't selling to minors and are verifying ages.

The legislature responded.

What they're saying:

"It was because of the advocacy of his mother," Sen. Royce West said. "I mean, she was there day and night in order to make certain that she told the story of how her son went to a convenience store and his i.d. wasn't checked."

The bill requiring stores to have electronic scanners at check-out to verify age passed unanimously and is now Texas law. Stores will have two years to get scanners in place, but compliance with the law begins now.

"I feel like there's hope," Stephens said. "I haven't felt hope for three years."

Even though Stephens' family picture has changed, she hopes others won't.

"I now have a grandson and I want there to be some barricades and blockades in place for him and any other kid," Stephens said.