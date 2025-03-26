Mother, toddler son identified after deadly Forth Worth crash into Trinity River
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth woman died on Tuesday after her car crashed into the Trinity River on Saturday. Her 22-month-old son's body was pulled from the Trinity River about 18 hours after the crash. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified her and her son.
2 Victims Identified
What we know:
Melanie Robinson, 38, has been in the Intensive Care Unit at Harris Methodist Hospital since she was pulled from the river.
Fort Worth police say a vehicle went into the river near the Trinty River Bridge at Beach Street and East Freeway just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Rescue teams learned the infant, Jonas Allen, was inside the vehicle, but emergency responders were not able to find the child during the initial search. The search was suspended on Saturday night.
The child was found just before noon on Sunday in the Trinity River. FOX 4 crews spotted what appeared to be distraught family members on the riverbank on Sunday.
The fire department dive team and other sources assisted with the search.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Fort Worth Police, Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and social media posts from family members.