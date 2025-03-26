Mother, toddler son identified after deadly Forth Worth crash into Trinity River

article

The Brief A woman and her toddler son have been identified after a deadly crash into the Trinity River on Saturday evening. The body of the child was pulled from the Trinity River on Sunday just before noon. The woman was in ICU until she died on Tuesday.



A Fort Worth woman died on Tuesday after her car crashed into the Trinity River on Saturday. Her 22-month-old son's body was pulled from the Trinity River about 18 hours after the crash. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified her and her son.

2 Victims Identified

What we know:

Melanie Robinson, 38, has been in the Intensive Care Unit at Harris Methodist Hospital since she was pulled from the river.

Fort Worth police say a vehicle went into the river near the Trinty River Bridge at Beach Street and East Freeway just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Rescue teams learned the infant, Jonas Allen, was inside the vehicle, but emergency responders were not able to find the child during the initial search. The search was suspended on Saturday night.

The child was found just before noon on Sunday in the Trinity River. FOX 4 crews spotted what appeared to be distraught family members on the riverbank on Sunday.

The fire department dive team and other sources assisted with the search.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.