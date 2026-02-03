Dallas woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting daughter over stolen alcohol: affidavit

article

The Brief According to an arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Shanika Battle allegedly shot her daughter, Tabatha Jones, following a physical fight sparked by a disagreement over a stolen alcoholic beverage. Jones, 28, managed to call 911 herself to report that her mother had shot her. She was found by officers in a bedroom and died at a hospital roughly an hour later. Battle admitted to pulling a .380-caliber handgun from her purse to "scare" her daughter but denied firing it, despite investigators finding a matching spent shell casing in the hallway outside the victim's room.



A 49-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her daughter during a physical dispute over stolen alcohol, according to a Dallas police arrest affidavit.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Green Cove Lane just before 4 p.m. Monday. The caller told dispatchers her mother had shot her in the side. Officers working a block away were able to respond to the scene within minutes.

Investigators found 28-year-old Tabatha Jones in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died about an hour later.

Police arrested 49-year-old Shanika Battle at the home. According to the affidavit, Battle and Jones were the only people in the residence when officers arrived.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators recovered a pistol in the living room near Battle's purse and found a .380-caliber fired cartridge casing in the hallway outside the victim's room.

Dig deeper:

In a police interview, Battle reportedly told investigators she was upset because her daughter had taken an alcoholic beverage that belonged to her. Battle claimed Jones was "going into rooms that aren't hers," which led to a verbal argument that turned physical.

According to the affidavit, Battle admitted the gun belonged to her and said she pulled it from her purse to "scare" her daughter, though she initially denied firing the weapon.

Battle is currently held in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.