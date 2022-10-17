Morningside Promise Zone: Fort Worth faith leaders address trauma in the community

Leaders in south Fort Worth are teaming up to help those struggling with violence in their community. They’re creating something known as the Morningside Promise Zone.

They are hoping to bring people together to address the trauma from crime in the Black community – most recently a quadruple murder.

Police said four people were killed earlier this month during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics. No arrests have been made, but police are looking for the vehicle that fled the scene after the shooting.

4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say

The incident shook residents and children who live in that area, as well as family members of the victims.

And the recent senseless shootings happening even outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex such as in Uvalde and Buffalo have taken a toll on people’s mental health.

So now the community wants to address it through the Morningside Promise Zone.

"So, the Lord put on our heart to take this moment as an opportunity to galvanize Black men who care and others to come back into the community and to use the church as the foundation and the core of reform because we know the church has been in the Black community and has been the impetus of every reform measure in our community from the existence," said the Rev. Kyev Tatum, the pastor at New Mount Rose Baptist Church.

Pastor Tatum said there is a strategic plan in place.

It pledges to keep the community clean, keep children safe, allowing people in the community to be more productive and work with organizations that strive to combat crime.

And the pastor said he believes the church is the core of reform. He believes kids especially should have access to God and jobs, not drugs and guns.

His group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Mount Rose.