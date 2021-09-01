More than 2,700 sign online petition for stricter COVID-19 regulations at Frisco ISD

article

More than 2,700 people have signed an online petition in support of stricter COVID-19 restrictions at Frisco ISD.

High school students Katherine Shaw and Srinath Nandigam started the petition, which is set to be presented at the school board meeting on September 13.

It asks for a mask mandate for students and staff, along with other COVID-19 regulations.

Frisco ISD does not have a mask mandate in place, in line with an executive order from Governor Greg Abbott banning mask mandates.

In the petition, the students request that Frisco ISD: Reinstate and enforce a mask mandate for students and staff in all Frisco ISD schools, reinstate contact tracing, encourage all students sanitize their hands when entering a new classroom, and promote and educate students on respiratory etiquette.

According to Frisco ISD’s COVID-19 case data website, there have been 1,163 COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far this school year, which just started weeks ago.

