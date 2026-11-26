The Brief More than 26,150 participants registered for the 59th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot in Downtown Dallas, surpassing last year's crowd of 20,000. Timed events, including the 5K, 8-mile run and 1-mile walk, begin at 8:30 a.m. near Dallas City Hall. New additions for 2026 include a soccer pitch and a petting zoo twice the size of last year's.



Chilly Thanksgiving morning temperatures are not slowing down North Texas runners, as more than 26,100 people gather in Downtown Dallas for the 59th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot.

59th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

What we know:

Crowds are filling the streets near Dallas City Hall at the intersection of Young and Ervay streets for the largest YMCA event in North Texas.

As of early Thursday morning, 26,151 people had registered, with additional participants expected to sign up on race day. That turnout surpasses last year's crowd of more than 20,000 people.

What they're saying:

Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, said the cool morning air is ideal for the race.

"Runners love this. This is great weather to run," Hazelbaker said. "It's a celebration. It's Dallas' way to start Thanksgiving Day. People, dogs, babies. This is a lot of fun."

Race Schedule and New Additions

What you can do:

Timed events begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, with untimed events starting shortly afterward. Participants can choose from a 5K, an 8-mile run or a 1-mile walk. Families with strollers are allowed on the 5K and 8-mile courses and are encouraged to start at the back of the untimed corral.

Two new activities join the lineup this year: a soccer pitch for mini-games before or after the race, and a petting zoo that is double the size of last year's.

Returning attractions include:

Dog Trot: Dogs can join the race on a leash for $15, and owners must clean up after them. The first 750 dogs to cross the 5K finish line earn a medal.

Double Costume Contests: Judges will oversee separate costume contests for participants and their dogs.

Diaper Dash: Babies in Turkey Trot onesies can compete on a 12-foot mat.

Family Zone: Kids can play giant checkers or chess, visit the Y's mobile video gaming truck and take photos with Tommy and Tammy Turkey.

The Roost: Runners and walkers can purchase passes to this private outdoor buffet space for $27, or $37 for a premium pass that includes two alcoholic beverages for guests 21 and older.

The backstory:

The Turkey Trot began 59 years ago as a 3-mile run around White Rock Lake. After outgrowing the lake in the 1970s, organizers moved the event to Downtown Dallas.

For many families, the race spans generations.

Sheree Bayless is running Thursday with her brother-in-law, Jerry, and sister-in-law, Julie, to honor her late husband, Roy Bayless. Roy won the Y's "Youngest Runner" title as a child in the 1960s at White Rock Lake and continued the tradition for decades, even completing the 5K in 2021 while undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer. Since his death in 2022, his family has returned each year in his memory.

Why you should care:

Beyond the holiday tradition, the event serves as a major fundraiser for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas across Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Palo Pinto and Rockwall counties.

"It's also a fundraiser for a lot of the programs that we do, particularly our community health program, diabetes prevention, blood pressure monitoring," Hazelbaker said. "It also provides scholarships for people who need the Y but can't afford the full cost to pay."

Proceeds also support chronic disease prevention, swim safety lessons, youth sports, community food distribution, camps and preschool education.