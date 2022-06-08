Dallas City Council member seeks more SROs at Richardson ISD schools

A member of the Dallas City Council sent a letter to Richardson ISD asking it to increase school safety on all campuses.

Councilman Adam McGough suggested the district develop its own police department, much like Dallas ISD.

This week, McGough, who is Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee Chair, sent a letter to the Richardson ISD superintendent, calling for additional action to make all schools safer.

"In this world, where there's a lot of debate over really big topics of what should be changed and what could be changed, I want to focus, in the city of Dallas, on what we can change," McGough said. "And I believe we know school resource officers work."

Of Richardson ISD’s 55 schools, 26 of them are in Dallas city limits, and 11 of the district’s elementary schools do not have full-time school resource officers.

McGough’s letter asked for the school resource officer program to be expanded, and he also wants Richardson ISD to consider creating its own district police department.

The letter also calls for red flag systems through anonymous reporting and monitoring social media.

Interim RISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum said, with the exception of a district police department, they already have measures in place that address McGough’s concerns.

Branum said, in a statement: "We would support an expansion of Dallas PD’s SRO efforts. Our Safety & Security staff and I met with Chief Garcia, Dallas PD staff and Mr. McGough this week to collaborate on school safety issues, reiterate the prevention and response measures in place, and further strengthen the working relationship between the city and school district on this critical issue."

It appears a big question would be whether the district or city of Dallas pays for the extra officers.

"I know that Richardson Independent School District is doing everything they can to keep our kids safe. I know DISD is doing everything they can. I just think we can help coordinate. And it's going to take, or at least one of the things we can do is to increase the school resource officers program," McGough said.

A day after the Uvalde school shooting, police said a student at Burkner High School in Richardson brought a loaded gun and a fake rifle to school in his car.

RELATED: Richardson ISD student arrested after gun found in vehicle near Berkner High School, police say

In a message to parents from Branum last month, she announced there will be an independent auditor to review district safety and security plans.

"We are confident with our current plans, but it's important on this topic that outside experts can review our facilities and protocols to help identify any possible areas for improvement," Branum said in the video message.

McGough hopes continued talks can find a solution before next school year.

"If we can take steps that that allocate resources to make sure that we have greater coverage, then we need to look at that," he said.

Branum told parents last month they are working to expedite the audit so recommendations can be made ahead of next school year.

She said things like more officers, metal detectors, and other suggestions will all be considered.