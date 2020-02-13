More schools shut down because of flu outbreak

article

A private school in Dallas and another small school district in North Texas are shutting their doors because of the flu and other illnesses.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Dallas said both its upper and lower school campuses were closed Wednesday evening because of an excessive number of absences due to illness.

All activities such as field trips, sporting events and after school meetings were also canceled.

“Our goal is to promote the health and wellness of our student and faculty population during this stage of the influenza season. Dallas County recommends closing the school for 5 days as it will slow down transmission and curtail the spread of these illnesses by encouraging the social distancing of students and staff,” the school said in a letter to parents.

Students will return to class as normal on Tuesday, following the President’s Day break.

Grand Saline ISD in Van Zandt will also be closed until Tuesday because too many of its 1,100 students are sick. The district said the kids will not have to make up the lost days.

Earlier this week, Rio Vista ISD in Johnson County closed for a week because of the flu.