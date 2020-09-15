More possible COVID-19 cases force Krum schools to switch to online learning

article

High school and middle school students in the Krum Independent School District will continue learning remotely until the end of September because of more possible COVID-19 cases.

Krum High School and Krum Middle School were closed for deep cleaning Monday after the district reported least seven students and staff members had tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, Krum ISD said it learned of several more possible COVID-19 cases at the two schools.

The students on both campuses will now switch to remote learning through Sept. 25. They won’t return to in-person classes until at least Sept. 28.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is necessary in order to protect the health of all involved,” Krum ISD said.

In addition, the school district said it will be sanitizing the Krum ISD field house.

All Krum High School football events and all Krum Middle School after-school activities and athletic events have been canceled through at least Sept. 25.

Volleyball, tennis and cross country events at Krum High School will be allowed to continue as planned.

The district has asked parents to notify the schools if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

The number of cases will be updated daily at https://www.krumisd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1924616&type=d&pREC_ID=2055104

Krum ISD is located in Denton County. The first day of school was Aug. 19.

