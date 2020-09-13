Krum Middle School, High School switching to remote learning Monday due to COVID-19 cases
article
KRUM, Texas - Krum ISD has announced that classes at Krum Middle School and Krum High School will switch to remote learning on Monday due to new COVID-19 cases.
The decision was made to protect students and staff after district leaders learned of two new coronavirus cases that impacted the schools.
A statement from the district said the switch to remote learning will allow for complete contact tracing, and each school will be “thoroughly cleaned.”