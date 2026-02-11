Rangers to give away replica Nolan Ryan bloody jerseys

article

This summer, the Texas Rangers are planning to give fans replicas of Nolan Ryan’s iconic blood-stained jersey.

Rangers 2026 Promotional Items

Nolan Ryan Bloody Lip Jersey

What we know:

The Rangers announced their 2026 fan giveaways on Tuesday.

The list includes plenty of tributes to the team’s legacy, with the legendary pitcher making multiple appearances.

All fans who attend the Rangers’ game at Globe Life Field on May 29 will get Nolan Ryan’s Bloody Lip Jersey.

There’s also a bobblehead available for the first 10,000 fans on July 20 that commemorates Ryan’s infamous brawl with Robin Ventura in 1993.

Other bobbleheads this season will honor current and former players including Pudge Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, and Wyatt Langford.

The Rangers will turn patriotic with an America 250 jersey giveaway on July 4 and will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with a Big Tex bobblehead on Sept. 19.

There are 32 promotional items to collect this season. For a full list and dates, visit rangers.com/promo.

Nolan Ryan’s Bloody Lip

The backstory:

The Hall of Fame pitcher took a hit off the bat of Bo Jackson during the second inning of a game on Sept. 8, 1990. The ball bounced off his glove and injured his lip before he threw Jackson out.

Ryan continued pitching despite the injury, which required stitches after the game. He ended up throwing seven scoreless innings with blood dripping down onto his jersey.