More North Texans starting to get out of the house for Memorial Day weekend

The sun was out Saturday, and so were a lot of people for Memorial Day weekend.

But on the minds of many, was the coronavirus continuing to spread in North Texas.

There was a line of cars to get into some parks, and some people said they were tired of being in the house.

Some people who were out said they were still concerned about COVID-19.

Many people spent the afternoon at the lake, swimming, boating, and cooking on the grill.

Most were spaced out, and only stayed with the people they came with.

Cars were, for the most part, spread apart.

Many who were out were not wearing masks, but some said they do wear them when inside and think it’s important.

“I wear it all the time, at work, stores, just today I am not wearing it because we are so apart from everybody,” Fernando Lozano said.

“Because a lot of people don’t realize when you are speaking and stuff, it can spread around in the air and you don’t know how long it can be in the air,” Vrtere Chandler said.

“We are concerned about the coronavirus and everything, we are doing our social distancing and this is more than 6 or 12 feet,” Michael Haggerty said.

Park rangers were out monitoring the crowds because there is a limit for how many people can be in parks.

