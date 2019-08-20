More districts kick off the year with new schools, security upgrades

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It is yet another first day in 13 more North Texas school districts.

Students in districts including Midlothian, Northwest, Sulphur Springs and White Settlement are returning to classes Tuesday.

Growing Northwest ISD in Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties is welcoming more than 25,000 kids. Some will attend a brand new school. Lance Thompson Elementary is the district's 19th elementary school.

The district is also debuting $14 million in security upgrades at every campus. For example, visitors will now have to press a button and wait until someone lets them into the building.

Another 32 school districts will start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Comanche ISD, 100 miles southwest of Fort Worth, schools are closed.

A water main break forced the school to cancel classes for all grades. All after school sports activities will also be canceled Tuesday.

School officials asked parents to keep checking social media for updates.

