COVID-19 testing sites expanding across North Texas due to increased demand

Multiple North Texas counties are expanding COVID-19 testing because of increased demand.

In Tarrant County, three contracted testing sites, Ben Thanh Market, Northeast Annex, and Resource Connection, will operate seven days a week for extended hours.

Five other Tarrant County Public Health locations across the county will be operating Monday through Friday.

Tarrant County's health director said current wait times are not long, and testing results are taking between 24 to 48 hours to receive.

In Dallas County, the Mountain View Campus drive-thru testing site will be open Monday-Saturday, through Feb. 28.

The Richland Campus site will be open Monday-Thursday through the end of February.

Denton County Public Health held a drive-thru testing site Wednesday, and will hold another Thursday at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville.

Click here for a map of testing sites across Texas.

