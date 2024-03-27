A Montgomery County couple was arrested after the man was arrested for indecency with a child and his wife was seen on video on his phone engaging in bestiality with their dog.

On March 13, deputies with Constable Ryan Cable's Office were called to an H-E-B on 3540 Rayford Road where it was reported an adult man, now identified as William Keen, was following kids around the store performing a sexual act.

Keen was arrested and later charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure. During the investigation, Keen's phone was taken into evidence and a search warrant was executed.

Joely Keen (left) and William M. Keen (right) (Source: Montgomery County Constable's Office)

On his phone, authorities found a video of Keen's spouse, Joely Keen, engaging in various sexual acts with the couple's Great Dane dog and other images of child sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County officials searched the Keen's home and arrested the couple.

William Keen was additionally charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Joely Keen was charged with Bestiality.

The Great Dane seen in the video along with two other dogs were rescued from the home to avoid further sexual exploitation.