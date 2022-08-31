Monkeypox detected in 3 Dallas County children

Three children have tested positive for monkeypox in Dallas County, according to newly released data.

Dallas County Health and Human Services released new detailed information about the people who have tested positive for the virus, including a breakdown of the ages of those infected.

3 of the cases were found in people younger than 18 years old.

The age group with the most cases were 30 to 39 year olds.

(Dallas County Health and Human Services)

As of Tuesday, there were 526 confirmed monkeypox cases in Dallas County. 521 were male, compared to just 5 females.

Health officials say men who have sex with men and who engage in high-risk sexual activities make up a substantial proportion of the cases identified.

The rolling 7-day average of monkeypox cases in Dallas County dropped over the last week.

(Source: Dallas County Health and Human Services)

Dallas County has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine multiple times in August.