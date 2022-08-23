Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expands in Dallas County

Dallas County expanded its requirements to get the monkeypox vaccine on Tuesday.

The county has slowly expanded who can get the vaccine as cases spread across the U.S. and Texas.

The new eligibility includes men and transwomen who have sex with men who had skin-to-skin contact with people at large venues or events in the last 14 days and people who were diagnosed with HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months.

The vaccine is also available to:

Persons who had close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

Men and transwomen 18 and older who have sex with men and who also have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days

Men and transwomen who have sex with men who met partners through a website, an app, or social event, such as a bar or party in the past 14 days.

Only a limited amount of shots are currently available.

Earlier this month, Dallas County received 5,000 more vials of the vaccine.

444 people in Dallas County have tested positive for monkeypox this year, according to Dallas Health and Human Services.