Modern DNA tech helps identify man found 37 years ago in Fort Worth

The name of a previously unidentified John Doe found in Fort Worth has been discovered thanks to updated DNA technology.

The man’s remains were discovered in 1987, and he was marked as unidentified in 2008.

Fort Worth John Doe Found in 1987

The man, listed as a John Doe, was discovered in Fort Worth in October 1987 and was found to have been living in a night shelter while using a fake name. Investigators estimated that he had died five days before being found and was between 25 and 40 years old.

Fort Worth John Doe watch

Despite wearing a watch and a distinctive ring, his body could not be identified, and an investigation was launched. Photos of the accessories and a sketch of what he looked like while alive were released, but in 2008, he was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Fort Worth John Doe ring

John Doe Identified

In 2024, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office sent evidence to Othram’s laboratory for DNA testing. Using advanced technology, they were able to develop a DNA profile for the man, resulting in new leads.

A follow-up investigation found potential relatives of the man, and soon after, he was identified as Shirlee Lee Henkel.

Henkel was found to have been born in 1942, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force born in Deloit, Iowa. His family was found to have held a funeral for him in 1994. His gravestone is in the Saint Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa.

What they're saying:

"The family in this case did everything possible to find their loved one and get resolution, and now because of advanced DNA technology, they have that," said Kristen Mittelman, Chief Development Officer for Othram, the company that analyzed the DNA and did the genetic genealogy. "This case seemed unsolvable for almost 40 years, and now law enforcement in Texas and his family in Iowa have answers."