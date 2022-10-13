Mobile food pantry event held at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

article

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank to offer some much-needed help to dozens of families in need.

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted its Center Table Fall Harvest Drive-Thru event Thursday.

The event was prepared to help 500 families with boxes of food.

READ MORE: 10M people have not claimed their COVID relief checks. Are you still owed money?

"With this gas fluctuating and getting into the holiday season, and a lot of kids just got off fall break, or in the middle of a fall break, so that's another thing that's new for a lot of families is a fall break," said Trina Terrell Andrews, CEO of Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. "And so we're just trying to see what we can do to help them out."

The program has provided more than 15,000 meals to families dealing with food insecurity over the last three years.