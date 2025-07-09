MLS, Texas teams donate $500,000 to Texas flooding relief and recovery

article

The Brief MLS, FC Dallas, Austin FC, and Houston Dynamo FC are jointly donating $500,000 to Central Texas flood relief. The donation holds personal significance for FC Dallas owners Clark and Dan Hunt, whose 8-year-old relative was a flood victim. This adds to millions already contributed by other Texas professional sports teams for recovery efforts.



Major League Soccer, FC Dallas, Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC are the latest professional sports franchises to make a donation to flooding relief and recovery efforts in Texas.

The group is donating $500,000 to immediate disaster response and for long-term trauma care.

Texas' NFL and NBA teams also made sizable contributions.

FC Dallas' Clark, Dan Hunt on Texas flooding

The flooding hit close to home for Clark Hunt, FC Dallas' chairman and CEO, and Dan Hunt FC Dallas' president.

Their relative Janie Hunt, 8, was among the victims at Camp Mystic.

What they're saying:

"Our family is devastated by the tragedy in Central Texas. Our hearts go out to those grieving – in particular, to the parents who lost children, those who lost family members, and the far-too-many who have lost friends, neighbors, and loved ones," said Clark Hunt in a statement. "In the wake of such sadness, we are awed by the hearts of our fellow Texans, and we are grateful for the true community leaders – in boats, helicopters, or trucks filled with food - who are showing up for their neighbors in need."

"The FC Dallas family is heartbroken over the disaster in Central Texas. We are grieving alongside the families and communities who are living through the unimaginable right now," said Dan Hunt.

Houston Dynamo on Texas Flooding

The Houston Dynamo say in addition to the donation, they encourage fans to contribute by donating or participating in the team's 50/50 raffles which will go to Dynamo & Dash charities.

"The resilience of Texas is unmatched, and we will support our communities - today and every day," the team wrote.

Austin FC on Texas Flooding

"We continue to hold those affected in our thoughts, and are grateful for the bravery and tireless dedication of our first responders," the team wrote on social media.

Austin FC also posted several links to charities taking donations on behalf of Texas flood victims.