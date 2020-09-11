Missing the State Fair of Texas? Here’s are several ways to enjoy it this year

article

The State Fair of Texas will not open because of the pandemic this year but there are several ways you can get at least a small taste of the tradition.

The Statler Hotel is bringing the spirit of the fair to Downtown Dallas this weekend and next.

The hotel will transform its ballroom into “Fair Play at the Statler,” an interactive state-fair inspired installation and activity zone.

The Statler calls the attraction a “full sensory experience” with some of the sights, sounds and even smells of the fair.

Although there aren’t many fair games at the art installation, games will be set up at the hotel’s restaurant and gaming hub “Scout.”

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru is happening over several weekends in September and October.

You can drive through Fair Park to buy Fletcher’s Corny Dogs and other familiar fair foods. You can also take a photo with Big Tex, who will be wearing a face mask for the first time in history.

State Fair of Texas organizers have also put together virtual activities and events for people to take part in at home through October.

The virtual fair includes interactive digital and video content, as well as online contests and even cooking classes so people can make their own fair treats.

But if it’s just a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog you are missing, head to a Golden Chick drive-thru.

The fast-food chicken chain has partnered with Fletcher’s and will be selling corny dogs at all of its restaurants through Oct. 25.

LINK: bigtex.com