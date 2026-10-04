Missing Colorado woman's body found buried behind garage in Texas panhandle

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The Brief The Amarillo Police Department identified 31-year-old Faith Smith as the victim of a fatal shooting and secret burial in Amarillo. Authorities arrested 48-year-old Leonard Torres and later recovered Smith's body behind a detached garage on Orange Street. Torres is currently held in Potter County Detention Center on aggravated assault charges as homicide detectives continue investigating the case.



A Colorado woman has been identified as the victim in a homicide investigation that led to the arrest of an Amarillo man and the recovery of a body buried behind a local property.

Missing Colorado woman's body found

What we know:

The Amarillo Police Department identified the victim as 31-year-old Faith Smith of Colorado.

According to police, the homicide unit received information on Oct. 1 indicating that a woman from Colorado had been shot and buried at an unknown location in Amarillo following an incident inside a vehicle. Investigators identified witnesses, confirmed the details, and pinpointed a suspect as 48-year-old Leonard Torres.

Torres was found driving the suspected vehicle and taken into custody following a short chase. Further information led authorities to a burial site behind a detached garage under construction in the 3100 block of Orange Street. The Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide investigators recovered a body from the site, which has been sent for an autopsy.

Torres was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case.