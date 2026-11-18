The Brief Luis Pacheco, 38, was fatally shot in his Fort Worth front yard early Monday morning while walking his dog. Police believe Pacheco exchanged gunfire during an argument with someone he likely knew. The suspect has not been identified, and investigators are asking neighbors for security video or tips.



Police are looking for evidence from a deadly shooting in the Diamond Hill-Jarvis neighborhood of Fort Worth. The victim was killed in the front yard of his home.

Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened early Monday morning at a home on Northeast 38th Street.

Fort Worth police believe the victim, 38-year-old Luis Pacheco, was out walking his dog around 1:30 a.m. when he got into an argument. It was likely with someone he knew.

The two exchanged gunfire and Pacheco was hit. He died at the scene.

Family members shared his photo as part of an online fundraiser.

The suspect drove away before police arrived.

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What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect. They also don’t know what the argument was about.

What you can do:

Police said they have some witness information, but they need more.

They’re asking for the public’s help, especially neighbors who may have security video that could help identify the suspect’s vehicle or other useful information.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stopper at 817-469-8477.