The search for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who failed to board her school bus last Thursday morning in the Livingston area, continues to intensify.

Officials, including the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), held a press conference at the Polk County Judicial Center in Livingston on Monday, shedding light on new details surrounding the young girl's disappearance.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, a person of interest in Audrii's disappearance, has been cooperating to some extent with investigators, according to Polk County officials.

However, authorities emphasize that they are covering all angles and exploring other potential suspects. McDougal admitted to authorities to leaving the house with Audrii on the day she went missing.

Officials say McDougal was a friend of Audrii's father and was allowed to live in a trailer behind their house and also take her to school from time to time.

McDougal's cooperation has led investigators to certain locations during the time of Audrii's disappearance. TxDPS officials say details remain undisclosed to the public to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

"We feel strongly that the backpack found is hers," said TxDPS authorities. They highlighted one of the key pieces of evidence in the case. The investigation is now classified as a criminal investigation, with authorities stressing that charges are neither being added nor removed at this time.

McDougal is believed to have been the last person seen with Audrii before her disappearance. "We have taken him to certain locations to gather information about his whereabouts during the time of Audrii's disappearance," officials stated, emphasizing the importance of establishing a comprehensive timeline of events.

Audrii is believed to have gone missing at 6:45 pm, and authorities are hopeful that she will be found.

TXDPS officials also said "McDougal was arrested on Saturday after confessing to assaulting a male following an argument," officials revealed, indicating that McDougal had been cooperative to some extent. There are also rumors circulating that McDougal may be affiliated with a Neo-Nazi group, Aryan Brotherhood, although this has not been confirmed.

As the search for Audrii Cunningham continues, authorities urge anyone with information to come forward. Polk County officials said if you have any information on where Audrii is, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810 or call 911.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

