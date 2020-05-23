Mint Dentistry hosts food drive to provide meals for hundreds of North Texas families

article

It took hours Saturday to feed everyone in line for a food giveaway put on by North Texas based Mint Dentistry.

The co-founders, Dr. Field Harrison and his wife Sabrina, bought food to feed 600 families at their Cedar Hill location.

But the need was so great, they ended up feeding between 800 and 900 families.

Mint enlisted the help of Minnie's Food Pantry to put together boxes of food for recipients impacted economically by this pandemic.

Grammy winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin, his wife, and a host of staff from the company passed out the food.

“I think it's important that if you are doing good to lead by example,” Dr. Harrison said. "And so it's not just writing a check and it's not just serving, we are doing both out here.”

“That's what community is about, said Cheryl Jackson, with Minnie's Food Pantry. "And this pandemic has opened my eyes to say, ‘Wow there are companies out there that really, really care all the way to serving one on one.’”

Dr. Harrison said he will continue to host food giveaways

He's teaming up with Minnie's again for another one Saturday, May 30, at the Mint Dentistry in Grapevine.