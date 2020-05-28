Minnie's Food Pantry partners with Plano ISD for food drive thru

article

Cars wrapped around the block at T.H. Williams High School on Thursday waiting to receive boxes of food from Minnie’s Food Pantry.

“We always say hunger has no zip code, color or creed,” said Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “So, when they come up we just ask how many people are in their family and they just get it.”

Partnering with Plano ISD, the food pantry packed 750 boxes to give out to families that drove up. Each box contained at least 13 pounds of fresh produce. Due to COVID-19 there has been an increase in demand for these donated items.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“Typically, we see about 5,000 people. Last month we served over 17,000 people in one month and we don't think those numbers are going to decrease -- especially with school being out and people being at home,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the best way the community can help is by donating money.

“We’re in a place where we run out if snacks or other items… the funds help us purchase the items we need right now for that day,” Jackson said.

Advertisement

Minnie’s Food Pantry will be hosting drive up donations in different places all around North Texas. Their locations can be found on their website.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases