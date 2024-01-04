Mineral Wells boy, 13, dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head

Mineral Wells police say a 13-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head last month has now died.

The shooting happened on Dec. 9 at a home in Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth.

Police responded to the home and found a 13-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound. His 10-year-old sibling was also there but unharmed. No adults were home at the time.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since died.

Police have now determined the boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a 9mm semi-auto handgun. There were no indications that the boy was upset or wanted to harm himself.

The gun was reported stolen from a recent vehicle burglary in Mineral Wells. It’s unclear how the boy got his hands on it.

Police say no one in the home is facing any charges, but the case remains under investigation.