Police investigating what led to shooting that injured 13-year-old North Texas boy
article
MINERAL WELLS, Texas - Police are investigating how a 13-year-old boy was shot at a home in Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth.
It happened just before 10 a.m. Friday on Northwest Third Avenue, near Highway 281.
Officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head.
He is in critical condition.
Police said a 10-year-old sibling was there as well.
Investigators are trying to determine more about the gun and the circumstances of the shooting.