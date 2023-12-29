Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating what led to shooting that injured 13-year-old North Texas boy

Texas
FOX 4
MINERAL WELLS, Texas - Police are investigating how a 13-year-old boy was shot at a home in Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth

It happened just before 10 a.m. Friday on Northwest Third Avenue, near Highway 281.

Officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head. 

He is in critical condition. 

Police said a 10-year-old sibling was there as well.

Investigators are trying to determine more about the gun and the circumstances of the shooting.