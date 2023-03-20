Mineola ISD school bus crash sends 8 to the hospital

article

Eight people including several students were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a school bus crash in the Mineola Independent School District.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Loop 564 north of the primary and middle school campuses, Mineola ISD said on its Facebook page.

There were a dozen students on the bus at the time. Six were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other six were treated at the scene.

The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were also hospitalized. There’s no word on their conditions.

The school district thanked all the first responders and witnesses who stopped to help the crash victims.

The parents of all students involved have been notified, Mineola ISD said.

Mineola is located northwest of Tyler in Wood County.