Fort Worth veteran with PTSD finds growth, healing through urban farming

A Fort Worth veteran has experienced a lot of growth in his life in more ways than one, thanks to a nonprofit that’s turned his life around by helping him recover from his PTSD.

U.S. Marine veteran Steven Nunez and his wife, Ursula Nunez, are tending to their urban farm. They named it, "Mind Your Garden."

"Our mission is to help the health of our community," he said.

But first, he had to help himself.

The backstory:

Steven served 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps with three deployments in the Middle East. He returned home to Fort Worth with an invisible injury: PTSD.

"I definitely noticed a change in him after he came back," said Ursula. "He was more reserved and definitely didn't want to talk about his struggles or challenges he was facing."

Steven eventually sought help from Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides lifetime support for wounded combat veterans and their families.

"That was just life-changing for me and my family," he said.

Featured article

Steven became involved in the fund’s apprenticeship program, where he was encouraged to develop his urban farm dream. The fund invested in Steven — financially and emotionally — through training and consistent mentorship support.

It's flourished over the past few years. Through it, Steven has found peace and purpose.

"It's therapeutic," explained Steven. "I get my hands in the soil, and it's therapy."

It's also become a family affair.

"We sweat, and we talk, and it’s been very rewarding," said Ursula.

Big picture view:

The couple is now focused on sharing that reward with their community. They hope their story will encourage other veterans who may be struggling to seek help.

"Being able to farm and get fresh produce to our community, educate people how to grow food, how to eat healthy, and then building around the farm, that's our way of serving our community and our country," said Steven.

More Information

