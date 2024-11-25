Millions of Texans expected to hit the roads and skies for Thanksgiving holiday

The Brief Travelers are already hitting the roads and the skies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. American Airlines expects to welcome more than 8.3 million customers systemwide between November 21 and December 3. AAA projects 5.7 million Texans will head 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving travel period. With that in mind, TxDOT is urging drivers not to drink and drive. It says one in four traffic deaths in Texas were related to drunk driving last year, and that number increased 28% over the holidays.



A busy week of holiday travel is underway on highways and at the airports. Police are also stepping up enforcement of drunk driving laws.

Thanksgiving may not be until Thursday, but many people are starting to travel as early as Monday.

It's that time of year again when people begin to make the pilgrimage for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport are ready for the rush.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines expects to welcome more than 8.3 million customers systemwide between November 21 and December 3.

"We plan to go to Universal Studios and watch the Mean Green basketball team play on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day," said traveler Ana Estelle.

AAA projects 5.7 million Texans will head 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving travel period.

That's a 1.3% increase over last year's record number of travelers and above pre-pandemic levels.

Many people are hitting the road on Monday. With that in mind, TxDOT is urging drivers not to drink and drive.

"If you think you might drink at a holiday party, plan a sober ride in advance," said TXDOT spokesperson Ruby Martinez.

TxDOT is launching its "Drive Sober, No Regrets" holiday drunk driving prevention campaign.

TxDOT says one in four traffic deaths in Texas were related to drunk driving last year, and that number increased 28% over the holidays.

A Mansfield mom knows that pain all too well. Her daughter, 23-year-old Jade Jiles, was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

"He could have taken an Uber, taken a Lyft. There's so many other ways he could've got home," she said. "But he didn't. He made that choice. And he also made a choice of running away leaving her there."