9 arrested at AT&T Stadium during Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Police made 9 arrests at AT&T Stadium during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Friday night.
Arlington PD released a list of the arrests on Monday morning:
- 4 arrests for Public Intoxication
- 1 arrest for Illegal Gambling
- 1 arrest for Solicitation of Prostitution
- 1 arrest for Harassment of a Public Servant
- 1 arrest for Criminal Trespass
- 1 arrest for Resisting Arrest
The highly-anticipated fight drew 70,000 spectators to AT&T Stadium for the event.
Several bars, restaurants and businesses nearby also held events.