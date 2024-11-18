Expand / Collapse search

9 arrested at AT&T Stadium during Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Published  November 18, 2024 9:30am CST
Arlington
Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in AT&T Stadium showdown

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Police made 9 arrests at AT&T Stadium during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Friday night.

Arlington PD released a list of the arrests on Monday morning:

  • 4 arrests for Public Intoxication
  • 1 arrest for Illegal Gambling
  • 1 arrest for Solicitation of Prostitution
  • 1 arrest for Harassment of a Public Servant
  • 1 arrest for Criminal Trespass
  • 1 arrest for Resisting Arrest 

The highly-anticipated fight drew 70,000 spectators to AT&T Stadium for the event.

Several bars, restaurants and businesses nearby also held events.

