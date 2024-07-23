Expand / Collapse search

Denton city jailer accused of sexually harassing former inmate during ride to her car

By Gerardo Martinez
Published  July 23, 2024 7:16pm CDT
Miguel Mederos (Denton County Jail)

DENTON, Texas - A Denton city jailer was arrested after police say he offered an inmate a ride and then sexually harassed her.

Police say the female victim made the report on July 17, but the incident happened on Jan. 2, 2023.

The woman told police she had just been released from the Denton City Jail when 22-year-old jailer Miguel Mederos offered her a ride to her car. 

After accepting his offer and getting into his vehicle, the woman told police that Mederos made several sexual statements toward her during the ride. She says he also made more sexual advances through text messages that night.

After the woman made the report earlier this month, Denton police placed Mederos on administrative leave.

During the investigation, police determined that Mederos "acting under the color of his office or employment, intentionally subjected the victim to sexual harassment by requesting sexual favors."

Mederos was fired on Tuesday and was arrested for official oppression. He worked for the department since June 2022.

Mederos is being held in the Denton County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

