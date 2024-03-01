Midlothian student brought gun to campus, threatened to kill teachers, police say

A 16-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a gun to Midlothian High School and threatening to kill teachers, according to police.

On Thursday, a school resource officer called police and told them a student had threatened to kill two teachers.

The student was detained by officers in a classroom.

A search of the suspect's vehicle found a gun in the front seat.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of making a terrorist threat and bringing a weapon to a prohibited place.

READ MORE: Midlothian 14-year-old charged with sending threatening text

The student's name will not be released because of his age.

He is currently being held at the Ellis County Juvenile Detention Center in Waxahachie.