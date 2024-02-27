Midlothian 14-year-old charged with sending threatening text

Police in Midlothian, southwest of Dallas, arrested a 14-year-old student who’s accused of sending threatening messages to other students.

Several students at Walnut Grove Middle School got a group text saying there would be a school shooting.

Investigators traced the message to an app that allows users to spoof phone numbers. They were eventually able to connect the user account to a student.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Ellis County Juvenile Detention Center and now faces a felony terroristic threat charge.

His name will not be released because he is a minor.

Police said there’s no indication the threat was credible.