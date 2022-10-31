Former DeSoto standout attacked in fight between Michigan and Michigan State football teams

Former DeSoto High School standout Gemon Green was one of two University of Michigan football players attacked after Saturday's rivalry game against Michigan State.

After Michigan's 29 to 7 victory Green and his Wolverine teammate Ja'den McBurrows from Florida were violently assaulted by Michigan State Spartan players.

"They were walking up the tunnel together, you can see that in the video. Gemon was punched and then Ja'den was trying to help," said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

McBurrows' nose was broken. Green, who plays at Michigan with his twin brother, left with facial lacerations.

"Since this happened after the game, not involved in the game, clearly there could be criminal charges being brought," said attorney Toby Shook.

Shook says that the criminal charges could be felonies.

"A deadly weapon was potentially used. When you see one player take a helmet and swing and strike him with hit that helmet it can be viewed easily as a deadly weapon," he said. "That is a felony and carries up to four years in prison."

Four Michigan State players have been temporarily suspended from any athletic activity, including attending any games.

Police, the two schools, the Big Ten Conference, and the NCAA are investigating.

"We're not here to make any excuses for the behavior Saturday. They are unacceptable. It's also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten conference, including the Michigan State Michigan rivalry game, and we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university," said Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.

Harbaugh is hoping the people involved are quickly held responsible.

"These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program, and we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously," said Harbaugh.

More suspensions could be announced prior to Michigan State's game against Illinois this weekend.

Video of the assault appears to show more than four players involved in the violence.