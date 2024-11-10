Michelin Guide to Texas restaurants to be announced Monday

On Monday, Michelin will hold a ceremony to announce its first ever guide to Texas restaurants.

The prestigious guide sent anonymous reviewers to restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

A ceremony to reveal which restaurants will receive a coveted Michelin star will be held Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

The process takes several months for inspectors to select and award Michelin Stars. A restaurant can receive a one star, two star or three-star rating.

Michelin also has special distinctions for restaurants that offer great food at moderate prices.

There's a sustainability Green Star award as well.

26 March 2024, Hamburg: A woman holds up one of the coveted Michelin plaques on stage during the 2024 Michelin star awards ceremony for German restaurants at the Chamber of Commerce. This years Michelin Guide features 340 restaurants that have earned Expand

Craig Davis, the president and CEO of Visit Dallas, says a partnership with Michelin had been in the works for years.

Davis believes the awards are good for the local restaurant scene and can encourage people to make a trip to Texas to try restaurants that have received the honor.

Michelin is the same company as the one that makes tires.

At the turn of the 20th century, the company published a restaurant guide in France to encourage trips so they could sell tires.

What does a Michelin Star mean?

Restaurants can receive a one, two or three-star rating, with three being the highest.

Here's what they mean, according to Michelin.

One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.

Two MICHELIN Stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired.

Three MICHELIN Stars is our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics.