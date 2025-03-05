Plano detective investigating package thief unravels murder-for-hire plot instead

The Brief Plano police are recognizing Det. McEntire for foiling a murder-for-hire plot while investigating what seemed to be a run-of-the-mill package thief. In December 2023, 38-year-old Michael McCloud was linked to a few stolen packages and seven vehicle burglaries. Det. McEntire was off-duty at a local restaurant when McCloud walked in and started talking to him about his ex-girlfriend and that he needed a silencer to take care of her and her new boyfriend. McCloud was later arrested. More than a year later, McCloud pleaded guilty to the federal charge of murder for hire. He'll be sentenced at a later date and faces 15 years to life in federal prison.



Plano police say an alert detective and a chance encounter helped unravel a murder-for-hire plot. They say he potentially saved two lives through his investigation.

Police say it began as an investigation into a string of package thefts and vehicle break-ins.

Weeks into the investigation, an off-duty detective ran into the suspect, who didn’t know he was talking to an officer. That conversation would go on to trigger a federal murder-for-hire investigation.

This case has been going on for more than a year.

What started as an investigation into a package thief ended in a foiled murder-for-hire plot. It was a twist even Plano police didn't expect.

Chance encounter unravels murder-for-hire scheme

The backstory:

Back in December 2023, 38-year-old Michael McCloud, of Plano, was linked to a few stolen packages and seven vehicle burglaries.

A fingerprint from one of the door handles matched McCloud.

Detective C. McEntire, a 24-year veteran with Plano police, was assigned to the case. But even the most experienced officers sometimes have a strike of luck.

The detective learned that McCloud frequented a local restaurant. While enjoying a meal off-duty at the restaurant, the detective watched McCloud walk in.

"He described him as being boisterous and belligerent to a point where he walked up and said, ‘Are you okay?’ What is going on based on his demeanor?" said Plano Police Det. Alexandra Cole. "The guy started talking about his ex-girlfriend and that he needed a silencer to take care of her and her new boyfriend."

Detective McEntire told McCloud he could help find a firearm silencer without disclosing he was an officer, and they exchanged contact information.

That's when an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives took over.

"He made it sound like he wanted a silencer for himself. But then, obviously, something changed in his interaction with the ATF agent, and it turned from himself to hiring someone to doing the murders for him," said Cole.

Dig deeper:

McCloud was later arrested.

More than a year later, McCloud pleaded guilty to the federal charge of murder for hire.

"No matter how small something may seem in an incident, it can lead to big things," said Cole.

Back in January, Det. McEntire was honored with a service award for his work on this case.

What's next:

McCloud will be sentenced at a later date. He faces 15 years to life in federal prison.