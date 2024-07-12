Michael Irvin opening new North Texas sports bar with two-day celebration

article

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is holding a two-day celebration for the opening of his brand-new sports bar in The Colony.

The sports bar, named Playmakers88, is described as an upscale, 7,000-square-foot sports bar and restaurant with 50 TVs to watch the games and booth seething for over 250 people.

The location pays homage to the legendary players from America's Team with Cowboys memorabilia and artwork on the walls.

Above the bar, there is a replica of the Ring of Honor.

Irvin says he wants the restaurant to reflect his playing career with the same focus and commitment of a three-time Super Bowl champion.

"My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area," said Irvin in a statement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The opening celebrations start Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

There will be live music and stand-up comedy by Tommy Davidson.

On Saturday, there will be a family-friendly afternoon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be entertainment, giveaways, autographs and a chance to snap some photos.

A portion of the proceeds from the weekend's celebrations will go to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Dallas.

Playmakers88 is located at 5005 State Highway 121 in The Colony.